41st annual East LA turkey giveaway is bigger this year than ever

The Miracle on 1st Street annual turkey giveaway brought the frozen birds, celebrities and community members together.

Former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has made it his tradition to pass out turkeys to community members who need a little help during the holidays. He said when he first came to this country and didn't have much, strangers opened their homes to him and shared their Thanksgiving meals. "As much as they helped me on Thanksgiving, that's what I have to do also. This is coming full circle, that's why I'm here today," said Schwarzenegger. He said when he started with The Miracle on 1st Street, there were about 500 birds – now there are 1,000.

The need in the community is greater than it's ever been and Eva Ruiz is grateful, she wasn't sure if she could afford her family Thanksgiving dinner, "The way prices are and everything right now, mostly in the market, everything is really high, nothing is going down," said Ruiz.

Swarzenegger wasn't' the only Arnold helping out today, Tom Arnold got busy passing out the birds as well.