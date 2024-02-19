Watch CBS News
405 Freeway off-ramp closed indefinitely due to large sinkhole

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The 405 Freeway off-ramp to Skirball Center and Mulholland Drive will be closed for up to a month as crews try to repair a sinkhole. 

The closure was announced on Friday, Feb. 16. Caltrans advises motorists to use the Circle Drive exit as a detour. 

On Monday, officials said that the ramp would be closed until further notice, especially with another powerful atmospheric river heading into the area to start the week. 

The cause of the sinkhole has not yet been specified, but overly saturated grounds caused by extended periods of heavy rain have caused potholes, sinkholes and landslides aplenty across Los Angeles to start 2024. 

First published on February 19, 2024 / 1:54 PM PST

