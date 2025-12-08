Part of 405 freeway closed in San Fernando Valley after hay truck catches fire

A portion of the 405 Freeway was shut down in Sherman Oaks on Monday afternoon after a truck carrying bales of hay caught fire.

It happened on northbound lanes at around 3:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews rushed to the scene and found the truck "well involved" in flames with heavy volumes of smoke.

The truck that caught fire on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. CBS LA

As they worked to extinguish the fire, the California Highway Patrol shut down connector to the northbound 101 Freeway at Ventura Boulevard as well, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It's unclear if the driver of the truck was injured during the incident.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the blaze, where the heavily damaged flatbed truck was seen covered in water and foam from firefighters. The cab of the truck was severely burned. A growing line of traffic stretched back from the spot of the incident for miles.

There was no word on when the truck and mess would be cleared from the highway.