More than 400 guinea pigs found in South Los Angeles home, rescue team asks public for help

An animal advocacy group is asking for the public's help after more than 400 guinea pigs were discovered in a hoarding case in South Los Angeles.

According to the Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue, several members of the small animal rescue community were alerted to a hoarding situation by the Los Angeles Animal Services earlier in the week. The service said a member of the public was facing eviction from their home and needed to surrender about 200 guinea pigs.

SCGPR contacted the tenant, who said she'd be evicted on Saturday unless she surrendered the guinea pigs.

Rescue volunteers arrived at the home on Thursday, knowing it was a tall task, and discovered that it wasn't 200 guinea pigs, but instead between 400 and 500.

While at the home, the SCGPR said volunteers found the following:

Deceased animals

Animals suffering from medical issues, including ringworm, head tilt, tumors, open wounds, and hair loss

Overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions

Countless pregnant females and newborn babies

A diet restricted to cornhusks

Insufficient water sources, such as a single bottle for 80-100 animals

SCGPR, The Rescue Garden, Wee Companions and Vegas Friends of Guinea Pigs Rescue removed the 33 guinea pigs in the most need of medical attention. The SCGPR said L.A. Animal Rescue representatives showed little concern for the guinea pigs, saying they had all basic needs met at the location.

"This is one of the most overwhelming and heartbreaking cases we've ever seen," said a representative from SCGPR. "The response from the Lieutenant who visited the property this morning in the face of such visible suffering is unacceptable."

The volunteer organizations are now asking for the public to adopt or foster the guinea pigs in need. They're also asking for donations as the 33 rescued guinea pigs receive medical care.

Those looking to help can visit the SCGPR website here.