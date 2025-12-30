Mom and friend arrested in connection with South LA 4-year-old hit-and-run death

The alleged driver of a vehicle that police say was street racing with another vehicle in Crenshaw earlier this year has been arrested for the death of a 4-year-old, who was a passenger in her car at the time it crashed.

According to police, Shanae Monique Glover, 37, was behind the wheel, and the mother of Ma'Cya Clark was also a passenger in the vehicle.

On Dec. 23, Clover was arrested and booked for murder, and earlier on Dec. 8, Ma'Cya's mother was taken into custody and booked for child cruelty, LAPD Commander Elaine Morales said at a Tuesday news conference.

The child's mother "placed Ma'Cya in danger by not having him properly secured in a child's seat and having him present during street racing, with DUI-associated factors," Morales said.

A 4-year-old boy is dead after a vehicle crashed into a building in Crenshaw. Citizen App

The deadly accident occurred on March 18, around 11 p.m., at Crenshaw Boulevard near Rodeo Place. LAPD South Traffic Detective III, Ryan Moreno, said the suspect vehicle was involved in a street race with a white SUV.

"We have video of these cars racing, going through red lights, driving at high rates of speed, just placing the public in total, extreme danger," Moreno said. The vehicle Ma'Cya was in veered off the roadway into oncoming traffic and slammed into a building.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, Glover, fled the scene. Moreno said both the boy's mother and the driver went into hiding to evade police for approximately nine months. He noted this was a "frustrating case" as investigators essentially worked backwards, gathering video and canvassing the Crenshaw area.

"This case, where you would kind of imagine getting a lot of cooperation from friends and family of the little baby, wasn't there unfortunately, it was a little frustrating," Moreno said, as the investigation leaned a lot on video and the public's help.

Moreno said it is believed that both vehicles involved in the racing were coming from a party a few miles away. The investigation remains ongoing.