4-year-old boy found dead inside hot car parked in Valley Village, LAPD says
Los Angeles Police Department officers said a 4-year-old boy died inside a hot car parked in a Valley Village neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said it received a call for a medical emergency just before 3:40 p.m. in the 12700 block of McCormick Street.
LAPD said it has launched a child abuse investigation into the death. Officers have not placed the parents in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.