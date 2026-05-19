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4-year-old boy found dead inside hot car parked in Valley Village, LAPD says

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Los Angeles Police Department officers said a 4-year-old boy died inside a hot car parked in a Valley Village neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it received a call for a medical emergency just before 3:40 p.m. in the 12700 block of McCormick Street.

LAPD said it has launched a child abuse investigation into the death. Officers have not placed the parents in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. 

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