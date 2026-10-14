4 men arrested for stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel in Ventura County

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested four men who allegedly drove around siphoning hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from semi-trucks over the past few months.

Detectives tied Alfonso Vargas, 52; Alfonso Vargas Jr., 33; Gilbert Flores, 37; and Miguel Cruz, 38 to four separate thefts in which they allegedly stole 315 gallons of diesel since August. Deputies said that the men stole roughly $3,330 worth of diesel as fuel prices reached all-time highs.

Currently in California, diesel prices sit at about $8.41 a gallon, according to AAA.

"Truck drivers work long hours transporting the goods our communities rely on, and fuel theft creates additional financial losses, operational disruptions, and costs for those trying to make an honest living," deputies wrote.

Deputies started tracking the suspects after they allegedly broke into a semi-truck storage yard in Oxnard and siphoned 70 more gallons of fuel in September.

They used automated license plate readers to identify the suspect's getaway vehicle, a Ford Econoline-style van. Detectives eventually caught the suspects on Tuesday after they siphoned more diesel fuel from another semi-truck.

After arresting the men, deputies found two 1,200-gallon fuel tanks and pumping equipment inside their van.

The four men were booked with conspiracy to commit a crime and theft. Deputies said additional charges are pending.