4, including 2 LAPD officers, injured after South Los Angeles pursuit ends in crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A total of four were injured, including two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, when a pursuit late Friday night ended in a crash, allowing a suspect to get away, authorities confirmed.

The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. when a black SUV was reported stolen, according to the LAPD. 

After a short pursuit, an LAPD vehicle carrying two officers collided with another vehicle in the area of Avalon Boulevard and 98th Street in South LA. 

In total, four people were injured in the crash, including the two officers. The officers sustained minor injuries, the LAPD said.

The status of the other individuals involved was not known as of Saturday morning.

The suspect behind the wheel of the allegedly stolen SUV escaped and was not taken into custody, according to the LAPD.

No additional details were immediately made available.

