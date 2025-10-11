4, including 2 LAPD officers, injured after South Los Angeles pursuit ends in crash

A total of four were injured, including two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, when a pursuit late Friday night ended in a crash, allowing a suspect to get away, authorities confirmed.

The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. when a black SUV was reported stolen, according to the LAPD.

After a short pursuit, an LAPD vehicle carrying two officers collided with another vehicle in the area of Avalon Boulevard and 98th Street in South LA.

In total, four people were injured in the crash, including the two officers. The officers sustained minor injuries, the LAPD said.

The status of the other individuals involved was not known as of Saturday morning.

The suspect behind the wheel of the allegedly stolen SUV escaped and was not taken into custody, according to the LAPD.

No additional details were immediately made available.