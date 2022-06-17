4 firefighters injured after fireworks explode in Long Beach apartment fire

Four firefighters were injured Friday after fireworks exploded inside an apartment burning in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach.

A fire was reported in a third-story apartment unit at Belmont Shore Condominiums, 3939 Allin St., at about 8:20 a.m., according to Long Beach Fire.

Tip of the hat to Long Beach Fire Department on a quick response to a residential fire by Memorial Pier in Belmont. pic.twitter.com/Yko5xEDXJO — Brody Fitzpatrick (@CubbyFitz) June 17, 2022

Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin said that while firefighters battled the blaze in apartments on the second and third floor, a strong explosion blew out part of the second-floor apartment's windows and scorched the apartment above it. Several smaller explosions followed.

Three firefighters have been hospitalized with minor burns, while a fourth complained of hearing damage from the blasts, Heflin said.

Two people were displaced from the third-floor apartment. The fireworks were stored in a vacant second-floor apartment, according to Heflin.

The fire was declared out by 8:40 a.m. An investigation into the fireworks was under way, he said.