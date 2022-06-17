Watch CBS News
4 firefighters injured after fireworks explode in Long Beach apartment fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Four firefighters were injured Friday after fireworks exploded inside an apartment burning in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach.

A fire was reported in a third-story apartment unit at Belmont Shore Condominiums, 3939 Allin St., at about 8:20 a.m., according to Long Beach Fire. 

Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin said that while firefighters battled the blaze in apartments on the second and third floor, a strong explosion blew out part of the second-floor apartment's windows and scorched the apartment above it. Several smaller explosions followed.

Three firefighters have been hospitalized with minor burns, while a fourth complained of hearing damage from the blasts, Heflin said.

Two people were displaced from the third-floor apartment. The fireworks were stored in a vacant second-floor apartment, according to Heflin.

The fire was declared out by 8:40 a.m. An investigation into the fireworks was under way, he said.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 1:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

