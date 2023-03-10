4 commercial burglary suspects arrested in Burbank

Four commercial burglary suspects were arrested in Burbank on Thursday, according to police.

While two of the alleged suspects remain at large, Burbank Police Department noted that four were arrested following a short pursuit early Thursday morning.

The burglary occurred at around 1:30 a.m., at Burbank Sportscard, located in the 1600 block of W. Burbank Boulevard. While committing the burglary, suspects tripped an alarm, alerting a resident in the area.

That witness told police that they heard banging noises coming from the rear of the business an spotted a blue truck speeding away from the area.

Police spotted the truck traveling eastbound along Burbank Bouelvard near Front Street, where they attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver, however, continued driving, prompted officers to engage them in a brief pursuit that ended in the 8400 block fo Wheatland Valley in Sun Valley.

Upon stopping, all six suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Only four were taken into custody.

Detectives recovered stolen merchandise from the store inside of the vehicle.

Suspects have been identified as:

Tony Pineda, 30, of Huntington Park,

Francisco Mena, 26, of Los Angeles,

Diego Erazo, 20, of Tujunga,

Henry Flores, 19, of Tujunga.

While they search for the remaining two suspects, detectives are also looking into whether the group is connected to a different burglary that occurred at a sports card store called Bullpen Burbank, located in the 900 block of Hollywood Way, back on March 1, at around 1:30 a.m.

Similarly, the alarm was triggered, but the business lost more than $230,000 worth of merchandise and cash.