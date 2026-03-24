4 arrested on suspicion of kidnapping for ransom in Monterey Park; 1 still at-large

Police have arrested four suspects – and are searching for one more – after they allegedly kidnapped a man for ransom in Monterrey Park.

According to the Monterey Park Police Department, officers received a request for a welfare check on a man who'd possibly been kidnapped around 4:48 a.m. on March 12. Upon arrival, the officers determined the man had been kidnapped, threatened, assaulted and held for ransom.

The ransom was eventually paid, and the victim, an adult male, was released. He'd suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives later identified and arrested four of the five adult suspects. They were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The fifth suspect remains outstanding. No additional details were immediatley made available.

If anyone has information related to this incident, Monterey Park Police Department can be reached at 626-307-1444 or at mppdtips@montereypark.ca.gov.