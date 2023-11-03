4.0 magnitude earthquake hits 2 miles from Ojai
Friday afternoon around 1:12 p.m., a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck two miles from Ojai in Ventura County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake's impacts ranged from Santa Barbara to Moorpark, according to a USGS map.
Just last month, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Ojai area on Oct. 15. That quake was reported 10.3 miles southwest of Ojai and 20.9 miles southwest of Ventura.
More notably, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the same region on August 21.
More details to come
