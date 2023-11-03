Watch CBS News
Local News

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits 2 miles from Ojai

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Friday afternoon around 1:12 p.m., a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck two miles from Ojai in Ventura County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake's impacts ranged from Santa Barbara to Moorpark, according to a USGS map.

Just last month, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Ojai area on Oct. 15. That quake was reported 10.3 miles southwest of Ojai and 20.9 miles southwest of Ventura. 

More notably, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the same region on August 21.

More details to come

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 1:23 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.