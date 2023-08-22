Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Ojai, aftershocks continued until Monday afternoon

Dr. Lucy Jones talks about the 5.1 earthquake that struck near Ojai

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Ojai in Ventura County Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which occurred 4.34 miles southeast of Ojai, was first reported around 2:40 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 and was later upgraded to 5.1.

USGS data showed several more minor tremors continued to shake the area well into Sunday evening and even Monday afternoon. All of these ranged between the magnitude of 2.8 to 3.9. Five more earthquakes hit the area between 9:48 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening, according to USGS. A magnitude 3.5 tremor hit Ojai Monday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the initial magnitude 5.1.

There have been no reports of damage at this time. The Los Angeles Fire Department has activated all 106 neighborhood stations to conduct surveys of their districts and placed them in earthquake mode.

The epicenter of a preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake is visible in this map provided by the USGS on Aug. 20, 2023. USGS

The United States National Tsunami Warning Center does not believe the earthquakes will cause a tsunami at this time.

The USGS said there is little to no potential for a landslide or liquefaction at this time.

For more information on the ShakeAlert system and how to opt-in to the notifications, visit their website here.