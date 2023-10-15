3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Ojai area, USGS reports
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 has rattled the Ojai area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake was reported around 12:50 p.m. Sunday 10.3 miles southwest of Ojai and 20.9 miles south southwest of Ventura. It was followed by a 3.5-magnitude aftershock two minutes later.
The quakes were felt in Ojai, Santa Paula, Lebec, Ventura, Fillmore, Frazier Park, Camarillo and Moorpark, according to user-generated responses on the USGS website.
There have been no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.
