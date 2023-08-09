38-year-old father killed by hit-and-run driver while filling up his gas tank

Father of seven killed by hit-and-driver while filling up his tank near Riverside

Police in Riverside need help tracking down the driver accused of killing a 38-year-old father who was filling up his gas tank on the side of a freeway.

Gilberto Sotelo was on his way back from his sister's gravesite in the early morning hours of Aug. 7 when his Chevrolet Silverado ran out of gas. The pickup had a broken fuel gauge.

He allowed his pickup truck to drift into the gravel on the side of the road where he waited for his wife to bring him some gas. When she arrived with the can of fuel, Sotelo stepped out to start filling up his stranded Silverado.

While he was pouring gasoline into his truck, another driver ran him over — killing the father of seven.

Gilberto Sotelo leaves behind seven children, the youngest of whom is 2 years old. KCAL News

"Where he pulled over was far enough over in the gravel where he should have been safe," said Jesus Sotelo, the victim's brother.

Jesus believes that the person that hit his youngest brother was not paying attention.

"My dad set a really high standard for us, and being good people was one of them," Jesus said.

The elder Sotelo said his brother would have never left someone in the road, helping stranded drivers all the time.

"Unfortunately he was taken away from us before he could figure out how special he was," Jesus said while crying. "Because he didn't think he was special."

Gilberto meant the world to his family. They were proud of the fact that while he struggled to keep a full-time job as a mechanic and yet still fought to provide for his children and wife. His youngest child is 2 years old and his oldest just graduated high school.

"I'm not even going to play the conscience card," said Jesus. "Because you had no conscience because you ran."

The California Highway Patrol said they're looking for a Honda SUV or truck with major damage to its right side. The hit-and-run driver left behind parts of the vehicle at the scene. Jesus said they were bright blue.

"The officers have enough to find you," Jesus said. "There were cameras in the area. I went out there and saw them. So, I beg you, turn yourself in."

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to call CHP at (951) 637-8000.