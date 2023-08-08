CHP looking for hit-and-run driver in deadly 215 Freeway collision

A deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred Monday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 215, just south of State Route 91, and the driver fled the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Riverside units were dispatched around 1:45 A.M. following reports of a collision involving a Honda sport utility vehicle or truck and a pedestrian.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda was traveling southbound on Interstate 215 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder. Simultaneously, a 38-year-old male from Lake Elsinore was refueling his disabled Chevrolet Silverado on the same right shoulder, said officers.

The collision occurred as the Honda SUV or truck struck both the man and his Chevrolet Silverado. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda fled the scene, continuing southbound on Interstate 215, officers said.

CHP Investigators retrieved vehicle parts believed to belong to the Honda SUV or truck involved in the collision. To assist in identifying the responsible party and vehicle, the CHP is seeking assistance from the public.

Officers said the vehicle will have significant damage on its right side.

Officer Renteria is leading the investigation and encourages witnesses or individuals with pertinent information to come forward. Those who observed the collision or have relevant details are urged to contact the California Highway Patrol's Accident Investigation Unit at (951) 637-8000.