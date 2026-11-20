Pasadena Humane asked the community for help finding new homes for more than three dozen dogs rescued after a welfare investigation.

"Rescuing this many dogs at once requires significant space, staffing, and resources, and we're asking for the community's support during this critical time," spokesperson Kevin McManus said.

Pasadena Humane said the 38 dogs were seized from a single home after numerous complaints about the property. It said Animal Control officers tried to work with the owner to address the concerns but couldn't reach a resolution.

The shelter took the pets in, examined them for health concerns and provided medical treatment for some injuries and other conditions.

One of the 38 dogs rescued from a home that is available for adoption at Pasadena Humane. Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane encouraged anyone considering a pet to visit the shelter and meet any dogs, cats or other pets available for adoption.

"Adopting or fostering a shelter pet today makes room for another animal tomorrow, and helps ensure we can continue providing lifesaving care to those who need it most," McManus said.

The shelter is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It's located at 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Pasadena Humane has cared for animals for more than 120 years. Last year, they said they helped more than 71,000 animals through adoptions, medical care, training classes and suicide prevention assistance.