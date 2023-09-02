37-year-old killed in North Hills hit-and-run crash

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help finding the driver who killed a 37-year-old man in North Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Brandon Aguilar was walking across an unmarked crosswalk at Parthenia Street and Whitaker Avenue last Sunday night when a car struck him. The driver left Aguilar to die and fled from the crash site.

37-year-old Brandon Aguilar lived in North Hills. KCAL News

Officers do not have a description of the vehicle but said the crash happened at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The city will award $50,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction in this case.