33-year-old man stabbed to death by teenagers after near Inglewood

Police are searching for four teenagers who chased down and stabbed a 33-year-old man to death.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 1, Dominic Lord and four teenagers had gotten into an argument after exiting a bus on 89th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the four teenagers chased down and surrounded Lord. The victim then fell to the ground before being stabbed.

The suspects then ran eastbound on Manchester Avenue, east of Harvard Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Lord to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have described the suspects as two girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14-16.