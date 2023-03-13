Watch CBS News
3 wounded following shooting in Azusa; shooter at large

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in Azusa early Saturday morning. 

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Glenfinnan. 

The victims, who are said to be homeless, were hospitalized following the shooting, but have since been released following treatment. 

Witnesses told Azusa Police Department that two men were responsible for the shooting, but no further information was provided. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (626) 812-3200.

March 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

