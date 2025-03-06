3 to 6 inches of snow expected for Big Bear and San Bernardino County Mountains

The latest storm coming to Southern California could bring several inches of snow to Big Bear Lake and other San Bernardino County Mountain communities.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area on Thursday, including Wrightwood, Running Springs, Big Bear City, Lake Arrowhead, and Crestline. The advisory will last until at least 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Meteorologists expected around 1 to 3 inches of snow for communities above 3,500 feet of elevation, 3 to 6 inches from 5,000 to 7,500 feet and more than 6 inches above 7,500 feet.

The snow level will be around 3,000 feet early Friday morning.

The snow was a welcome sight for people in Wrightwood after the driest winter in the last 20 years, according to the Mount Baldy Resort. The Department of Water Resources' latest readings show the statewide snowpack is 74% of its critical April 1 average.

They added that they received 7 to 9 inches of snow had fallen on the slopes over the last three days.

"I see more storms on the horizon, maybe next week, so hopefully," Wrightwood resident Jim Martin said.

The NWS advised residents to expect wind gusts as high as 60 mph that can bring down tree branches throughout the night. Drivers should expect slippery and hazardous road conditions.

Snow will also fall at higher elevations in Los Angeles County, including the Grapevine. The California Highway Patrol said several crashes have been reported on both sides of the freeway following heavy snowfall. Officers will be conducting escorts through the area.

"Follow behind the patrol units and traffic at a safe distance," CHP posted on X. "Do not try to work through traffic, as this could lead to a crash and further delays."