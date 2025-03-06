Possibility of isolated thunderstorms remains in Southern California, snow in mountain areas

A low-pressure system remains over the Southern California region bringing rain and snow on Thursday with some gusty winds, forecasters say.

Although the National Weather Service said rainfall rates from the first storm were "unimpressive," showers will still work their way over Ventura and Los Angeles counties later in the morning.

The possibility of isolated thunderstorms remains for parts of Southern California as a low-pressure systems lingers over the region. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The most anticipated rainfall in LA and Ventura counties is expected between noon and 6 p.m. Areas like San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have the possibility of thunderstorms for most of the day.

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles County over the past 24 hours:

Bel Air: .55 inches

Hollywood: .60 inches

South Gate: .28 inches

Downtown LA: .53 inches

Agoura: .35 inches

Canoga Park: .40 inches

Claremont: .84 inches

Mount Wilson: .75 inches

"Rainfall rates will be well below flooding thresholds and even if a TSTM (thunderstorm) forms its unlikely to cause much hydrologic concern," the NWS said.

Snow levels will lower to 3,500 feet or less with four to seven inches possible for elevations of about 5,000 feet. A winter storm warning issued by weather officials for mountain areas was downgraded to an advisory.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Conditions will dry out and warm up heading into the weekend.