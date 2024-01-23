3 suspects at large following home invasion in Larchmont

Authorities are searching for three suspects who injured a woman during a home invasion in the Larchmont area on Monday.

The group, all men wearing dark clothing, allegedly forced their way into an apartment, located in the 4800 block of Beverly Boulevard, at around 9 p.m. that evening, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

While inside, they ransacked the apartment, taking property like jewelry and a Louis Vuitton purse, police noted. They then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Police say that a woman inside of the apartment was hospitalized after she was hit over the head with a hard object, causing a two centimeter laceration.

No one has yet been taken into custody.

Investigators ask anyone with further information to contact them at (213) 382-9102.