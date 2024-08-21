Watch CBS News
3 people hospitalized after firefighters pull them out of a rolled-over car near USC

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Fire Department took three people to the hospital after their car rolled over near USC Wednesday night. 

It happened at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of 36th Place, just outside the university's campus. 

The car was on its side when officers arrived at the scene. Paramedics took three people to the hospital, one of whom was freed after firefighters curt through the car's roof, in an unknown condition. 

