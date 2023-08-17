Watch CBS News
3 people hospitalized after two cars crash next to a LA Metro bus stop

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Three people were rushed to the hospital after two cars collided near a Metro bus stop.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 450 block of 51st Street in Vermont Square. Paramedics took three patients in serious to critical condition to the hospital, while four others remained at the scene after declining medical care. 

The crash happened in the 450 block of 51st Street in Vermont Square. KCAL News

It's unclear what caused the crash. According to the preliminary report from firefighters, the bus driver was not injured and no occupants were riding on the bus at the time of the crash.

Metro said the bus was not involved in the crash and was parked at a nearby bus stop. 

LAFD clarified that they were initially called because two people were ejected from a vehicle and were trapped underneath the bus. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:22 PM

