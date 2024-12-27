Watch CBS News
3 people found stabbed to death inside Baldwin Park home

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A man and two women were found stabbed to death Thursday inside a Baldwin Park home.

Around 6:45 p.m. the Baldwin Park Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance in the neighborhood at 4700 Bogart Avenue.

A man and two women were found stabbed to death inside a Baldwin Park home.  KNN.News

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police witnessed a person get into a vehicle in the driveway and speed away, before crashing in the cul-de-sac. Police detained the individual as a person of interest.

Three people were pronounced dead inside the home, police said. They suffered from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbings. The incident remains under investigation. 

