3 men arrested for Facebook Marketplace car theft scheme

Los Angeles County deputies arrested three men allegedly behind a car theft scheme on Facebook Marketplace.

The group would fabricate DMV paperwork and keys for vehicle rentals before selling them to their unsuspecting victims, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. Once the deal was done, the suspects would follow their customers before stealing the vehicle and returning to the rental host.

Deputies believe that the crew may have done the same thing in multiple counties throughout Southern California and hope to locate additional victims.

Anyone with information should call the Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention at (800) 299-8727.