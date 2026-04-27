3 men arrested for alleged residential burglary in Burbank

Burbank police officers arrested three men after a watchful neighbor allegedly spotted the group breaking into someone's home Thursday night.

The suspects — Alan Rodriguez-Pulido, 34, Wilmar Castelblanco-Robles, 20, and Cristian Rios-Cuadros, 24 — were booked with residential burglary, according to the Burbank Police Department. Detectives handed over the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for formal charges.

Investigators are still determining if the suspects are tied to any other burglaries in Southern California.

The watchful neighbor spotted two of the alleged burglars creeping around a backyard in the 2700 block of Scott Road. The resident said the suspects broke into the home through a window while a vehicle waited for them across the street.

Burbank PD said officers arrived within minutes and spotted the suspects running away from the home. While the suspects initially got away, officers set up a perimeter and searched through the surrounding neighborhood.

With a helicopter and a police dog combing through the area, officers located two of the men hiding in another backyard on Jolley Drive, which runs alongside Scott Road.

The K9 bit one of the suspects after he refused to surrender. The other man surrendered soon after.

Officers located the getaway driver the same night.

Investigators said the suspects ransacked the Scott Road house, but the homeowners said nothing was stolen.