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3 Los Angeles restaurants make OpenTable's top 100 nationwide list

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Three restaurants in Los Angeles made the nationwide top 100 list for diners, released on Wednesday by OpenTable.

Each year, OpenTable gathers information from its online restaurant-reservation platform to identify diners' top picks, based on over 11 million reviews.

California claimed the largest share on the nationwide list, with 19 honorees from San Diego to San Francisco.

Dining metrics were gathered from OpenTable restaurants from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2026, and included diner ratings, the percentage of five-star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, the percentage of capacity, and direct searches.

The Los Angeles honorees:

Dunsmoor

3501 N Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

"The long tables adorned with flickering candles make the restaurant an ideal place for a date, as do fiery dishes like wood-roasted oysters and mushroom-crusted pork chops," OpenTable editors wrote.  

Providence

5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

"One of only two LA restaurants to earn prestigious three-MICHELIN-Starred status, Providence is what seafood dreams are made of," OpenTable editors wrote.  

Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

"The menu keeps tradition alive with signature steaks and chops, alongside historic menu gems like Charlie Chaplin's favorite lamb kidneys with bacon and the pan-seared grenadine of beef," OpenTable editors wrote.  

California

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