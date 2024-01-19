Watch CBS News
3 injured in road rage shooting in Northridge, LAPD search for suspects

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a road rage shooting after three people were shot inside a van outside a 7-Eleven in Northridge Friday morning.

Three of those victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries, two are in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven located near Corbin Avenue and Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the van was involved in a road rage incident nearby before the two suspects walked up to the parked van and opened fire.

The suspects ran away from the scene in an unknown direction. There were no suspect descriptions. 

