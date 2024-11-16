Watch CBS News
3 hospitalized after crash involving LAPD cruiser in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving an LAPD cruiser in downtown Los Angeles late Sunday. 

Circumstances leading up to the collision remains unclear, but the crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Ninth Street and Wall Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Three ambulances were called to the scene to transport three males to nearby hospitals, police said. It's unclear if they were officers or civilians. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a silver SUV could be seen with considerable damage to its front end. An LAPD patrol car was parked just feet behind.

No further information was provided. 

