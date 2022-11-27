3 homes in El Monte broken into by 4 suspects; 3 people injured

Authorities say three homes in El Monte were broken into this weekend.

The home invasions unfolded after 1 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of Protrero Avenue.

It was there that at least four suspects broke into three homes. All three homes are adjacent to each other.

In one of the homes, the suspects assaulted the three occupants inside. Authorities said all three victims are adults. Two were taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition. The third victim was in serious condition.

The suspects were described as Black males in their late teens to early 20s. Authorities said two of the suspects were in custody.

Authorities also said they were not actively searching for anyone else.