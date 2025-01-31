3 foreign nationals arrested for residential burglary in Glendale, police say

Police arrested three foreign nationals for alleged residential burglary in Glendale last week.

It happened on Jan. 23, when Glendale Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Parway Drive to investigate reports of a burglary in the area, according to a statement shared by the department.

"While Glendale officers conducted their investigation, officers from the Burbank Police Department stopped a car with a fraudulent temporary California license plate," the statement said. "In that car, Burbank officers found jewelry, expensive handbags and cash."

A photo of the items that police found inside of the vehicle after reports of a residential burglary on Jan. 23, 2025. Glendale Police Department

Police say that they also found multiple cellphones, gloves, masks and additional license plates that did not belong to the vehicle.

In their release, Glendale police report that a Burbank officer was monitoring GPD's radio frequency and heard the call for residential burglary, and then confirmed that the property taken was inside the car they had pulled over.

All three occupants of the car, identified as 25-year-old Mia Sanchez Martinez, 20-year-old Jose Basaure Aviles and 25-year-old Luis Gomez Gomez, were arrested for residential burglary.

"All arrestees are foreign nationals," police said. "The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged all three with burglary."

No further information was provided.