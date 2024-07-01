3 dead after shooting investigators believe was a double murder-suicide in Palm Springs

Police are investigating a shooting they believe to be a double murder-suicide in Palm Springs.

The scene unfolded at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, when police were dispatched to N. Indian Canyon Drive and Garnet Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim in the area, according to a statement from Palm Spring Police Department officials.

They arrived and found a white sedan located in the intersection with two dead males inside, the statement said.

Another man was found a short distance away, near the Indian Canyon Drive overpass of the 10 Freeway, with "self-inflicted injuries," police said.

Neither the victims nor the alleged shooter have been identified.

"There is no additional information leading us to believe there are outstanding suspects and it appears that the two scenes are related," the police statement said.

As the investigation continues, detectives ask anyone with further details to contact them at (760) 778-8422.