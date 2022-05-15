3 dead, 1 injured in fiery 2-car crash in Granada Hills

Three people are dead and one is injured in a fiery two-car crash in Granada Hills overnight.

The crash unfolded on the eastbound 118 Freeway west of the 405 Freeway.

The scene remains under investigation. The CHP issued a SigAlert for all lanes, with the exception of the carpool lane, and the transition between the 118 and southbound and northbound 405 freeways will be shut down as well.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.