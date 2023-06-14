Watch CBS News
Local News

3 classrooms flooded in Studio City by sheared fire hydrant

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three classrooms at an unoccupied school in the 3900 block of North Avenida Del Sol in Studio City have been flooded due to a nearby sheared fire hydrant. 

screen-shot-2023-06-13-at-6-25-38-pm.png

There are no reports of injuries or evacuations. 

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is en route to assist with flooding.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 6:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.