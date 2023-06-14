3 classrooms flooded in Studio City by sheared fire hydrant
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three classrooms at an unoccupied school in the 3900 block of North Avenida Del Sol in Studio City have been flooded due to a nearby sheared fire hydrant.
There are no reports of injuries or evacuations.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is en route to assist with flooding.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
