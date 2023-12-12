3 arrested for attacking two teens with brass knuckles and a hammer in Thousand Oaks

Three people were arrested in connection with an alleged gang-related attack in Thousand Oaks in which two teenagers were beaten with brass knuckled and a hammer over the weekend.

Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Brossard Drive at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, after learning of the attack, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found the two victims, teenage boys aged 14 and 16, who suffered severe head injuries. They were rushed to nearby hospitals by air due to the life-threatening injuries.

During their preliminary investigation, deputies were able to identify the three suspects involved after obtaining evidence from the scene, the statement said.

Detectives located and arrested the three suspects, two 15-year-old teenage boys and a 20-year-old woman, at a home in the 600 block of Avenida Del Platino. They seized "several items of evidence related to this crime," after obtaining a search warrant.

Both juvenile suspects were booked at Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center. Their charges include attempted homicide and participation in a criminal street gang.

The woman, identified as Lesly Ortiz, was booked at Ventura County Main Jail on similar charges. She is being held on $630,000 bail. She is scheduled in court on Tuesday.