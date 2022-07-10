Watch CBS News
3-acre brush fire in Diamond Bar threatening structures

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A brush fire erupted Sunday in the Diamond Bar area and was threatening structures, authorities said. 

Dubbed the Cutoff fire, fire officials said three acres had burned so far. The fire was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

