Watch CBS News
Local News

3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Idyllwild in Riverside County

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 12:27 p.m. with a depth of nine miles.

earthquake-6-4-25.png
U.S. Geological Survey

Based on the USGS's Interactive Map, the quake's impact reached nearby areas including Hemet, Indio, Cathedral City, Banning and Perris. According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool, about 164 people responded feeling the quake.

It is categorized on the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map as a light or level four intensity quake.

It is unclear if any injuries or damage have been reported. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.