3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Idyllwild in Riverside County

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 12:27 p.m. with a depth of nine miles.

U.S. Geological Survey

Based on the USGS's Interactive Map, the quake's impact reached nearby areas including Hemet, Indio, Cathedral City, Banning and Perris. According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool, about 164 people responded feeling the quake.

It is categorized on the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map as a light or level four intensity quake.

It is unclear if any injuries or damage have been reported.