3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Redlands in San Bernardino County

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in San Bernardino County on Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

The quake was reported around 5:53 a.m. about 4.3 miles southwest of Redlands. The USGS also reports that the earthquake had a depth of about 2.5 miles.

Earlier in the week, a pair of quakes rattled the same area. Redlands is situated between two major faults, with the San Andreas fault to the north and the San Jacinto fault to the south.

Based on mapping by the USGS, the earthquake could be felt in places like Perris, Lake Elsinore, Corona, Ontario, Yucaipa and Riverside.

It is unclear if any injuries or damage were reported.