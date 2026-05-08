Watch CBS News
Local News

3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Redlands in San Bernardino County

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in San Bernardino County on Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

The quake was reported around 5:53 a.m. about 4.3 miles southwest of Redlands. The USGS also reports that the earthquake had a depth of about 2.5 miles.

Earlier in the week, a pair of quakes rattled the same area. Redlands is situated between two major faults, with the San Andreas fault to the north and the San Jacinto fault to the south.

Based on mapping by the USGS, the earthquake could be felt in places like Perris, Lake Elsinore, Corona, Ontario, Yucaipa and Riverside.

It is unclear if any injuries or damage were reported. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue