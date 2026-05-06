3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Redlands in San Bernardino County; followed by 3.2-magnitude aftershock

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in San Bernardino County on Wednesday morning, followed by an aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial quake was reported around 9:45 a.m. about 3.7 miles southwest of Redlands. Less than a minute later, a second 3.2-magnitude aftershock struck.

Based on the USGS Interactive Map, the quakes could be felt in Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Yucaipa, Perris and Corona. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map categorized the quakes as having light shaking.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.