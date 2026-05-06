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3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Redlands in San Bernardino County; followed by 3.2-magnitude aftershock

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in San Bernardino County on Wednesday morning, followed by an aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial quake was reported around 9:45 a.m. about 3.7 miles southwest of Redlands. Less than a minute later, a second 3.2-magnitude aftershock struck.

Based on the USGS Interactive Map, the quakes could be felt in Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Yucaipa, Perris and Corona. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map categorized the quakes as having light shaking.  

No injuries have been reported from this incident. 

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