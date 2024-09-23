2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Inglewood

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near Inglewood and Lennox at 4:48 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered a half-mile northwest of Lennox and 1.6 miles southwest of Inglewood. It was about 8 miles deep. Originally the quake was reported to be 3.2 magnitude but was downgraded to 2.9, according to the USGS.

The quake was felt as far south as Long Beach, east in Norwalk, and north in Granada Hills, according to the USGS. The Beverly Hills area reported some of the strongest rumblings.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

