2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Inglewood

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near Inglewood and Lennox at 4:48 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered a half-mile northwest of Lennox and 1.6 miles southwest of Inglewood. It was about 8 miles deep. Originally the quake was reported to be 3.2 magnitude but was downgraded to 2.9, according to the USGS.

The quake was felt as far south as Long Beach, east in Norwalk, and north in Granada Hills, according to the USGS. The Beverly Hills area reported some of the strongest rumblings.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. 

inglewood-earthquake.jpg
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Inglewood early Friday morning.  USGS
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

