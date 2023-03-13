3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Big Bear

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Big Bear early Monday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 3:14 p.m., just about five kilometers southwest of Big Bear.

The quake is said to have occurred at a depth of 9.1 kilometers.

Thus far, there have been no reports of injury or structural damage.

Big Bear is one of the many areas of the San Bernardino mountains currently covered in an immense level of snow, left behind by a powerful winter storm that hit two weeks ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.