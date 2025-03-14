$25K reward offered for info on 2019 shooting death of Los Angeles father

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department homicide detectives announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to those responsible for the 2019 drive-by shooting death of a 42-year-old father.

Family members of the late Corey Pickett joined detectives at a Friday news conference as they asked for the public's help to solve the murder, sharing an image of the suspect vehicle as it was captured on surveillance video.

LASD Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said six years ago, on July 12, Pickett was visiting family who lived on the 1000 block of West 94th Street in the Westmont area of unincorporated LA County. While Pickett, the family member and a friend were talking outside of the home and admiring the family member's new vehicle, the shooting occurred.

LASD shared an image of the suspect vehicle in hopes to identify and find those responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Corey Pickett. LASD

Vizcarra said a dark-colored sedan driving east on 94th Street stopped in front of the residence, when "two males armed with firearms exited the passenger side of the sedan and began firing numerous rounds at them." The two then got back in the car and drove east on 94th Street toward Vermont Avenue and out of view. Pickett was shot several times and died at the scene.

Pickett's mother spoke at the Friday news conference and said he was "tragically taken from us in a senseless drive-by shooting." She said to this day it is not known who did it.

"The pain of not knowing who did this continues to leave an unfillable void in the lives of his mother, his life partner and two daughters of 25 years, our family and all of his friends," Pickett's mother said.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is offering the $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call (800) 222- 8477, or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.