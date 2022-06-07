$25,000 reward offered to help find hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian in downtown LA

A $25,000 reward is being offered to help find the driver responsible for severely injuring a pedestrian during a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. on May 25 near 12th Street and Central Avenue.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A video of the crash shows a silver SUV but there was no description of the driver.

The city of L.A. is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps solve the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call the watch commander at 213-833-3746; the police tipline at 877-LAPD- 247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Information may also be sent via www.lacrimestoppers.org.