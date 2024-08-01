25-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Santa Ana

A 25-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car in Santa Ana on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. while the woman was walking in a crosswalk near the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Birch Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Investigators say that she was hit by a car that was making a left turn onto MacArthur Boulevard and that the driver remained on scene to cooperate with their investigation.

Paramedics arrived to find the woman unconscious in the roadway. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say that neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 245-8215.