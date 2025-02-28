25 dogs released from San Bernardino animal shelter during break-in

Dozens of dogs released after overnight break-in at San Bernardino animal shelter

The San Bernardino Department of Animal Services spent the last few days tracking down 25 dogs after someone broke into the shelter earlier this week.

"We are shocked by this event," said Kristine Watson, San Bernardino Animal Services Director. "The safety and well-being of the animals in our care are our top priority, and this action put many of our dogs in danger."

The overnight break-in happened early Wednesday morning. Animal services staff said the suspect used bolt cutters to cut the locks off multiple kennels and released the dogs into the city. All but one of the animals have been located and returned to the shelter.

Security camera footage shows a person running from the facility with several dogs. SB Animal Services

Staff believe a person of interest placed four of the dogs in a nearby dumpster. The facility's veterinarians examined the dogs and believe they are all in good condition. The animals should be available for adoption in the next few days.

Authorities arrested the person on unrelated charges.

The last missing dog is a cream Chihuahua named Louise, who is spayed and microchipped.

"We urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Louise to contact us. Her safety is of utmost concern, and we are hopeful that someone will recognize her and help us bring her back," said Watson.

A photo of the last missing dog, Louise. SB Animal Services

The Department of Animal Services asked anyone with information on Louise to contact (909) 998-4000.

"There are so many amazing animals at the shelter, we hope this will inspire area residents to visit our shelter to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate," said Watson.