24-year-old woman killed, man injured by hit-and-run driver in Arlington Heights

A 24-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross the street in the Arlington Heights area on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Arlington Avenue at around 10 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, they learned that the pair were walking east across Arlington Avenue, just north of Venice Boulevard, when they were hit by an unknown vehicle driving southbound.

"The suspect vehicle continued traveling southbound on Arlington Avenue towards Washington Boulevard without stopping," the statement said.

The impact of the collision caused one of the two victims to land near the intersection, where they were hit by a second car that was driving northbound. That driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The deceased woman was identified as 24-year-old Taylor Jackson.

Paramedics treated the male victim at the scene, police said.

The fatal crash was the second such incident to happen in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, after a 66-year-old woman identified as Bibiana Retana-Sosa was hit while she was crossing Venice Boulevard in a marked crosswalk that morning. Investigators are still searching for the driver in that instance as well, who was driving a white Mazda with the California license plate: 8XHG132.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact investigators at (213) 473-0234.