24-year-old mother arrested for abandoning her toddler in Larchmont Village

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning her toddler in Larchmont Village. 

Officers first started searching for Targie Alexandre when a passerby found her 3-year-old child sitting in a stroller along the 100 block of North Larchmont Boulevard at about 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police were unable to locate the child's parents but discovered Alexandre's ID stuffed inside the stroller. 

Doctors examined the toddler on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department said the child is in good health. 

They arrested her at her workplace the following day. She was booked for felony child endangerment. She's being held in custody in lieu of a $105,000 bail. 

First published on September 13, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

