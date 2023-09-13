Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old child found abandoned in Hancock Park; police searching for mother

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are searching for the mother of a child that was found abandoned at Hancock Park in the Larchmont area early Tuesday morning. 

screen-shot-2023-09-12-at-4-56-38-pm.png
Targie Alexandre. Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the three-year-old child was found in an unattended stroller just before 3 a.m., at the park located in the 100 block of N. Larchmont Boulevard. 

During their investigation, officers were able to determine the identity of the child's mother — 25-year-old Targie Alexandre. 

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but is considered to be in good health. 

Investigators contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services as well as located the child's father. 

Alexandre is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 473-0476.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 5:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.