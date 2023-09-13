3-year-old child found abandoned in Hancock Park; police searching for mother

Authorities are searching for the mother of a child that was found abandoned at Hancock Park in the Larchmont area early Tuesday morning.

Targie Alexandre. Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the three-year-old child was found in an unattended stroller just before 3 a.m., at the park located in the 100 block of N. Larchmont Boulevard.

During their investigation, officers were able to determine the identity of the child's mother — 25-year-old Targie Alexandre.

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but is considered to be in good health.

Investigators contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services as well as located the child's father.

Alexandre is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 473-0476.